Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 3,841 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,378. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

