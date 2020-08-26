Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. 2,862,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $348.46. The company has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.