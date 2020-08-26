Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,779,000 after purchasing an additional 426,516 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 2,535,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.