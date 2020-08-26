Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Purchases 25,000 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,811,581.05.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 75,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$2.14.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

