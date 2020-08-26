Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 8.7%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,870,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,244,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

