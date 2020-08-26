Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 8.7%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,870,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,244,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Several equities analysts have commented on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
