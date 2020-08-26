Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Down 7.8%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 346,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 249,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

