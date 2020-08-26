GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Down 0.9%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 7,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.01% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

