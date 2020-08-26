Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 6.6%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 1,169,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,566,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

