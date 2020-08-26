Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 101,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

