Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38.
NYSE GEF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 101,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
