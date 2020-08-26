Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 3.7%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.85 ($71.59) and last traded at €62.00 ($72.94). Approximately 155,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.40 ($75.76).

GLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.33 ($82.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.44.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

