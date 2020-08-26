Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 13,994 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,743,828.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 444,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,249. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -24.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

