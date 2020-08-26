Gs Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4,068.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,471,000 after buying an additional 155,826 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 57.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

