Gs Investments Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after buying an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,265,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 482,217 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

