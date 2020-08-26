Gs Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $52.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1,089.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,765. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.45, a PEG ratio of 3,587.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,002.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.28. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,115.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.