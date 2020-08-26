GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading 5% Higher

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.92. 283,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 120,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 64.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

