Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 5.5%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.27. 1,011,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,581,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Guess? alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guess? by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.