Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00750539 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01526326 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

