HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NYSE:FUL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 154,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HB Fuller by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

