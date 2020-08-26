Head-To-Head Review: ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NASDAQ:RDY)

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories $2.32 billion 4.29 $259.00 million $2.79 21.47 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR $3.00 million 17.09 -$47.02 million ($0.74) -2.16

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 10.26% 18.88% 12.50% ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A -10,427.34% -84.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60 ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 295.83%. Given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is more favorable than Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories beats ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 13 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

