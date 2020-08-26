Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) rose 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 188,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 726,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

HSDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.22% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

