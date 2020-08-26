Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BOOT remained flat at $GBX 255 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $339.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

In other news, insider Gerald Jennings acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($25,980.01). Also, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £20,625.84 ($26,951.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

