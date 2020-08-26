Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841,199 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 7,971,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,616,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

