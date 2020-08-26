Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. SK Telecom makes up 0.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,405,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SK Telecom by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SK Telecom by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 19.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 190,276 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in SK Telecom by 57.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 259,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,225. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

