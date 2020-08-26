Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 7.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $63,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 28,270,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,548,195. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.