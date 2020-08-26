Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 8.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.41% of Yum China worth $74,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Yum China by 5,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 68.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after buying an additional 2,245,182 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after buying an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

