Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $54.37 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for about 6.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $54,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $15,509,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 335,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,260. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

