HTMLCOIN Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $16,269.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00750539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.01565988 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,540.54 or 1.00369717 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00155920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005716 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

