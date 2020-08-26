HTMLCOIN Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $13,547.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00071546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00750719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.01467647 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,472.16 or 1.00734528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005848 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

