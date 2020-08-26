Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$6.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.58.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.60. 827,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

