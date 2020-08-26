HUSD (HUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.03 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.87 million and $19.03 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05558962 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 143,813,232 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

