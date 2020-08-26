Hydro (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0003

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1.13 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDAX and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, IDAX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

