Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $314.41 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $314.41 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

