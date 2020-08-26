HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0004 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $33,094.24 and $9,877.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00128100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.01683432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00194629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00154161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

