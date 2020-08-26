Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.