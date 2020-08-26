Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) shares rose 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 2,772,413 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36.

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.