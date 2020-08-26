Index Venture Associates V Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Index Venture Associates V Ltd lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671,986 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 100.0% of Index Venture Associates V Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Index Venture Associates V Ltd owned about 6.68% of Farfetch worth $391,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $9,290,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 2,495,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

