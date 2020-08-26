Insider Buying: Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,115.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
