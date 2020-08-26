Insider Buying: Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,115.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

