Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,197.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Brian Oreilly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,201. The firm has a market cap of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spok by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spok by 19.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

