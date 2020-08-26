Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,485,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,328,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of research firms have commented on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

