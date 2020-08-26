Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s 8th Largest Position

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

