Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,131,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $127,533,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,879,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $650,913,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 497,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 32.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 38,303,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

