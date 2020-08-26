International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 597,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 510,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

