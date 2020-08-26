Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.10. 273,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

