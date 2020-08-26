Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $223,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.53.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $337.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

