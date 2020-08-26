Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 3.4%

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 275,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 167,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 26.36 and a quick ratio of 25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

