Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

