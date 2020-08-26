iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,741 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,397 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.