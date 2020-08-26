iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. 633,937 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

