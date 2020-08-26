iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $64.62. 2,096 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000.

