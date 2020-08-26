iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.28 and last traded at $323.40. 1,975,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $306.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

